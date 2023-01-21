Integrated Physiology of Exocrine and Endocrine Pancreas in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity will support multi-disciplinary teams to examine interactions between exocrine and endocrine pancreas to support the study of T1D. The purpose of this opportunity is to encourage integrated study of the whole pancreas to enable characterization of direct and indirect crosstalk between exocrine and endocrine compartments, and identification of the mechanisms by which that crosstalk occurs and can be disrupted in T1D and other forms of diabetes. Development of assays or platforms to allow for broader investigation into these questions could also be supported.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-022

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D.; Michele Barnard, Ph.D.; Eunica Haynes Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/21/2023