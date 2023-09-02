Ancillary Studies to the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC), in collaboration with the International IBD Genetics Consortium, has identified over 250 susceptibility loci for IBD. The IBDGC has recently been renewed with a continued mission to characterize the genetic architecture of IBD phenotypes in diverse populations and to elucidate the biological mechanisms by which genetic variants influence IBD pathophysiology and clinical course. However, current resources permit functional investigation of only a limited number of loci, genes and physiological domains, while the biological mechanisms underlying most of the identified IBD risk loci remain unknown. The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to expand the number of IBD susceptibility loci, causal variants and effector genes, and IBD-related phenotypes and physiological domains under investigation via Ancillary Studies utilizing the extensive resources including subjects, samples and datasets established by the IBDGC. Proposed Ancillary Studies should focus on causal variant identification and/or functional characterization of effector genes within IBD risk loci and must not duplicate studies either ongoing or already completed by the IBDGC.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/9/2023