Pilot and Feasibility Trials on the Integration of Social and Medical Care for Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this NIDDK Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support pilot and feasibility trials to test pragmatic interventions that include screening for adverse social determinants of health (SDoH) and referring or providing resource service linkages for social services within the healthcare setting for individuals living with type 1 diabetes. The pilot trials will determine 1) feasibility of screening for social risks and implementing referral service linkages (e.g., connecting persons in need to appropriate transportation, housing, food, etc. resources) within the context of a healthcare encounter, and 2) preliminary signals of the interventions impact on both the social risk(s) and type 1 diabetes (T1D) specific outcomes such as glycemic control. The overarching goal of this FOA is to stimulate collaborations between healthcare systems, community-based organizations, and social service entities for testing and advancing effective interventions which integrate social care and medical care to reduce health disparities in T1D.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/20/2023

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 20, 2023; January 29, 2024