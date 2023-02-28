Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (R25 Independent Clinical Trial not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) provides support to eligible, domestic institutions to develop and implement Postbaccalaureate Research Education Programs in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (DDEMD). These post-baccalaureate research programs will incorporate extensive research experiences and well-designed courses for skills development to prepare recent college graduates from diverse backgrounds to transition into and complete rigorous, research-focused biomedical doctoral degree programs (e.g., Ph.D. or M.D./Ph.D.). The long-term goal of post-baccalaureate participants admitted to the program should be pursuing a career focused on DDEMD-related research. Eligible applicants for the R25 must be research-intensive doctoral degree-granting institutions with a research base in DDEMD science of at least $3 million in direct costs of peer-reviewed research projects, and research opportunities for students admitted to the program must be in DDEMD science.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/25/2023