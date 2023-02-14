Pilot Interventions to Integrate Social Care and Medical Care to Improve Health Equity (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

This NIDDK Funding Opportunity Announcement will support pilot and feasibility trials to test interventions that involve screening for and addressing adverse social determinants of health (SDoH), also called social risks, during a health care visit. Patients endorsed social needs could be addressed by appropriately referring/navigating patients or caregivers to resources that address these issues at social service organizations located externally or co-located in the healthcare system. The trials will determine 1) feasibility and acceptability of screening for social risks, identifying social needs and implementing referral service linkages (e.g., addressing transportation and housing needs, food insecurity, etc.) within the context of a healthcare visit, and 2) preliminary signals of the interventions impact on both the social risk/need(s) and NIDDK disease outcomes. Preliminary data regarding intervention efficacy are not required. The proposed pilot and feasibility clinical trials should lay the foundation for larger clinical trials to integrate social care and medical care and improve health outcomes related to the prevention and/or treatment of diseases within the mission of NIDDK. It is expected that these pilot studies will begin to delineate promising practices for future equitable and effective real world implementation of social and medical care integration. The overarching goal of this FOA is to develop pragmatic approaches that can be used in health care settings to reduce health disparities in diseases within the mission of NIDDK and achieve health equity, especially among individuals from racial and ethnic minority groups, rural populations, sexual and gender minority groups, and other socioeconomically disadvantaged and medically underserved communities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/19/2023