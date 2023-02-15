Toward ElucidAting MechanismS of HIV Pathogenesis within the Mission of the NIDDK (Pathogenesis TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks to support multidisciplinary research teams with complementary expertise in HIV and pathobiology, pathophysiology, and/or metabolism in organs, tissues, and/or biological systems of specific interest to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). These teams will comprehensively interrogate fundamental biological mechanisms underlying HIV-associated comorbidities, co-infections, and complications relevant to the mission of the NIDDK and advance progress toward preventing or alleviating them.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-039

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.; Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.; Saul Malozowski, M.D, Ph.D., M.B.A.; Maria Elena Bloom, Ph.D.; Sunshine Wilson Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/15/2023