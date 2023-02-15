U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Toward ElucidAting MechanismS of HIV Pathogenesis within the Mission of the NIDDK (Pathogenesis TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Toward ElucidAting MechanismS of HIV Pathogenesis within the Mission of the NIDDK (Pathogenesis TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks to support multidisciplinary research teams with complementary expertise in HIV and pathobiology, pathophysiology, and/or metabolism in organs, tissues, and/or biological systems of specific interest to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). These teams will comprehensively interrogate fundamental biological mechanisms underlying HIV-associated comorbidities, co-infections, and complications relevant to the mission of the NIDDK and advance progress toward preventing or alleviating them.

Funding Opportunity Details

RFA-DK-22-039
None

Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.; Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.; Saul Malozowski, M.D, Ph.D., M.B.A.; Maria Elena Bloom, Ph.D.; Sunshine Wilson

Key Dates

2/15/2023

February 15, 2023