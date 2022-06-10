Limited Competition for the Continuation of HiLo: Pragmatic Trial of Higher versus Lower Serum Phosphate Targets in Patients Undergoing Hemodialysis Clinical Centers (UH3- Clinical Trial Required)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites a renewal application from UH3 DK118748 supported by RFA-RM-16-019. This FOA will support the continuation and completion of HiLo: A pragmatic trial of higher vs lower serum phosphate targets in patients undergoing hemodialysis. The awardee will continue to enroll and follow hemodialysis patients in the HiLo trial to its completion.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/19/2022