Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Clinical Centers (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Limited Competition is to extend the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study by continuing to support Clinical Centers that have previously enrolled and followed study participants. The CRIC Study is a multi-center, prospective, observational cohort study of men and women with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The primary objective of this FOA is to complete follow-up of the entire cohort. Under this FOA, the Clinical Centers will complete all data collection on enrolled participants and arrange to transfer these data and all collected biosamples to the Scientific and Data Coordinating Center (SDCC) for ultimate deposition into the NIDDK Central Biorepository.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2022