Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Scientific and Data Coordinating Center (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Limited Competition is to extend the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study by continuing to support the Scientific and Data Coordinating Center (SDCC). The CRIC Study is a multi-center, prospective, observational cohort study of men and women with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The CRIC Clinical Centers will complete follow-up previously enrolled participants under a separate FOA with a focus on completing enrollment into ongoing sub-studies that utilize at-home assessments of kidney and cardiovascular function. The primary objective of this FOA is to support the SDCC to lead the study group to achieve the scientific goals of the next project period and develop a sustainable strategy to disseminate the CRIC data and samples to the larger research community, as well as ensure that all study samples and data are archived into the NIDDK Central Repository.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-503

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Tracy L. Rankin, Ph.D., M.P.H.; Xiaodu Guo, M.D., Ph.D.; Norma DeGuzman Activity: U24 - Resource - Related Research Projects- Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2022