Limited Competition for Continuation of the Prospective Study of Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Clinical Coordinating Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), invites applications for a limited competition for the two Clinical Coordinating Centers (CCCs) already involved in The Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Study (CKiD) Consortium. The clinical centers will continue to evaluate enrolled participants, recruit new participants, and continue to work together cooperatively with the existing Data Coordinating Center (DCC) and Central Biochemistry Laboratory (CBL) of the study as a consortium.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-504

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Ziya Kirkali, M.D.; Paul A. Rushing, Ph.D.; Ms. Pamela Love Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022