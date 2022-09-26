U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Limited Competition for Continuation of the Prospective Study of Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Data Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIDDK, in collaboration with the NHLBI and NICHD, invites an application for a limited competition for the Data Coordinating Center (DCC) already involved in The Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Study (CKiD) Consortium. The DCC will work cooperatively with the existing Clinical Coordinating Centers (CCCs) and Central Biochemistry Laboratory (CBL) of the study as a consortium.

Funding Opportunity Details

RFA-DK-22-505
None

Ziya Kirkali, M.D.; Paul A. Rushing, Ph.D.; Ms. Pamela Love

Key Dates

9/26/2022

September 26, 2022