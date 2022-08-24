Limited Competition for the Continuation of the APOL1 Long-term Kidney Transplantation Outcomes Network (APOLLO) Clinical Centers (Collaborative U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites cooperative agreement applications to renew the APOL1 Long-term Kidney Transplantation Outcomes Research Network (APOLLO) Clinical Centers (CCs), with a continued charge to determine laboratory parameters and clinical events in the kidney transplant recipients, according to the clinical and research efforts of the APOLLO Consortium. This FOA runs in parallel with a separate FOA that invites applications for the APOLLO SDRC (SDRC) (RFA-DK-22-507). The APOLLO Network study results are expected to enhance understanding of the associations of APOL1 genotype with renal transplant outcomes and provide evidence for optimizing allocation and management approaches to kidney donation in individuals of African Ancestry.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022