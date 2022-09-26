Limited Competition for the Continuation of the APOL1 Long-term Kidney Transplantation Outcomes Network Scientific and Data Research Center (APOLLO SDRC) (Collaborative U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA invites a cooperative agreement application to renew the APOL1 Long-term Kidney Transplantation Outcomes Research Network (APOLLO) Scientific Data Research Center (SDRC), with a continued charge to coordinate the clinical and research efforts of the APOLLO Consortium. This FOA runs in parallel with a separate FOA that invites applications for the APOLLO Clinical Centers (CCs) (RFA-DK-221-506). The APOLLO Network study results are expected to enhance understanding of associations of APOL1 genotype with renal transplant outcomes and provide evidence for optimizing allocation and management approaches to kidney donation in individuals of African ancestry.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-507

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-22-190 Program Contact: Paul L. Kimmel MD; Afshin Parsa M.D.; Ryan Morris Ph.D; Charlette Kenley Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022