Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Drug Induced Liver Injury Network Data Coordinating Center (DILIN) (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement is a limited competition for the continuation of the Data Coordinating Center of the Drug-induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN).

The Data Coordinating Center will provide managerial, logistic, and analytic functions for the DILIN and build a collaboration with the National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR), University of Mississippi to attempt the identification of specific hepatotoxic ingredients in Herbal and Dietary Supplements (HDS) implicated in liver toxicity. This RFA and companion [RFA-DK-22-013, Drug Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN) Clinical Centers (U01 - Clinical Trial Optional)] will seek the continuation of the Data Coordinating Center and several Clinical Centers.

Drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is one of the more challenging forms of liver disease; both in diagnosis and management. Several hundred drugs, nutritional supplements and herbal medications have been implicated in causing liver injury. Their clinical presentation can be highly variable and mimic almost any form of liver disease. Over the last 19 years, the DILIN through its publications has become the major source of information and progress in understanding and possibly decreasing the burden of drug-induced liver injury for clinicians, hepatologists, researchers, and the public at large in the US and Worldwide.

The Network has made major advances in the understanding of the clinical presentation and outcomes of liver injury due to drugs as well as herbal and dietary supplements (HDS). These advances have led to exploratory inroads on the pathogenesis of DILI. DILIN remains the only structured, systematic and prospective effort in the United States and world-wide to characterize drug and HDS induced liver injury. The ultimate aims of DILIN are to elucidate the clinical and pathophysiologic features of DILI so as to allow inroads into its understanding, treatment and prevention, thus decreasing the burden of this disease.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-508

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2022