Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Rare and Atypical Diabetes NeTwork (RADIANT) Specialized Study Centers (U54 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications from the two previously funded Rare and Atypical DIAbetes NeTwork (RADIANT) research centers to further study rare and atypical forms of diabetes mellitus. These centers will continue to identify and analyze phenotypic and genotypic defects that may provide insights into more common, heterogeneous forms of diabetes mellitus in the general population. RADIANT will also continue to develop community resources to advance research in this area through the collection and dissemination of data and samples for access by the broad research community. During this grant cycle, RADIANT will establish precision diagnoses for new Mendelian forms of diabetes by enrolling family members of previously enrolled participants with a family history suggestive of a Mendelian form of diabetes to aid in identifying potential causal variants. In addition, in vitro and basic studies leveraging induced pleuripotent stem cells (iPSCs) differentiated into tissues of interest will be used to establish pathogenicity of potential causal variants.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/7/2023