Limited Competition for the Continuation of Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN) Participating Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Limited Competition is to extend the Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN) Network by continuing to support the Participating Clinical Centers (PCCs). The CureGN Network is a multicenter observational cohort study of glomerular disease patients with the goal of improving care for all glomerular disease patients. The CureGN PCCs will continue to follow-up previously enrolled participants and enroll a limited number of new participants. The primary objective of the PCCs will be to optimize retention strategies, and methods for "remote" or "virtual" study participation; ensure complete and accurate data and biosample collection with a focus on clinical assessment of disease activity and outcomes. The DCC, under a separate NOFO, provides key leadership functions for this study in the areas of study organization, study design and implementation, and biosample management.

Open Date: 9/19/2023