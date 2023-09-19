Single Source for the Continuation of Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN) Data Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This is a non-competitive funding opportunity intended to fund a single award. The NIDDK is announcing its intent to issue a single source cooperative agreement award to the University of Michigan. The purpose of this Single SourceLimited Competition is to extend the Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN) Network by continuing to support the Data Coordinating Center (DCC). The CureGN Network is a multicenter observational cohort study of glomerular disease patients with the goal of improving care for all glomerular disease patients. The DCC provides key leadership functions for this study in the areas of study organization, study design and implementation, overall management, data management and analysis, and biosample management. The CureGN Participating Clinical Centers (PCCs) will continue to follow-up previously enrolled participants under a separate NOFO.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/19/2023