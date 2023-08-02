A Consortium for Gut-Brain Communication in Parkinsons Disease (U24 Clinical Trial not allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to establish a Coordinating and Data Management Center (CDMC) that will coordinate and manage the activities of the Gastroenterology Neurology Research Centers (GNRCs), as described in the companion NOFO, RFA-DK-22-036, as part of the Gut Brain Parkinson's Disease Consortium (GBPDC). The responsibilities of the CDMC include, but are not limited to: (1) development of study protocols and coordination of enrollment of subjects into the study; (2) management of consortium-wide meetings and conferences, and cross-consortium collaborative activities; (3) provision of statistical and computational analysis support; and (4) establishing a central data hub for data capture, curation and management, and protocol development and registration. The CDMC will manage GBPDC-wide reporting and data and specimen sharing requirements, to include coordination of distribution of blood, biopsies, and other biological samples to the GNRCs. The CDMC will also manage the operations of the GBPDC Steering Committee and other operational committees and provide the infrastructure for the efficient design and conduct of multicenter studies and establish a repository of participant samples that may be used for ancillary studies of etiology and pathogenesis. NIDDK encourages applications from institutions that foster a diverse research environment, (for more information, see, e.g., NOT-OD-20-031), and encourages Research on Sex/Gender Differences, Sexual and Gender Minority-Related Research and Race/Ethnic Diversity (see NOT-DK-22-003).

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/16/2023

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 16, 2023Â