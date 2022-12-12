Interventions that Address Structural Racism to Reduce Kidney Health Disparities Research Coordinating Center (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

TheInterventions that Address Structural Racism to Reduce Kidney Health DisparitiesConsortium aims to foster community-engaged intervention research to address structural racism to reduce health disparities among individuals living with kidney disease. The Consortium will consist of one Research Coordinating Center and multiple Intervention Sites (seeRFA-DK-22-014)that will work collaboratively to develop, implement and evaluate meaningful interventions that aim to dismantle or mitigate the effects of structural racism to reduce kidney health disparities.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for theResearch Coordinating Center(RCC) that will lead, manage, and harmonize efforts for the Consortium. The specific activities of the RCC will include: 1) providing organization, management, and administrative support of Consortium activities; 2) providing research coordination, data management and data analyses for Consortium studies; and 3) fostering research collaborations and helping to build a community of investigators with skills to develop, implement, and disseminate effective, scalable, and sustainable interventions that address the structural drivers of kidney health disparities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/12/2022