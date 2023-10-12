Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Diabetes (HIRN-CMAD) (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) welcomes applications for the Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Diabetes (CMAD) that supports the development of in vitro and in vivo models of type 1 diabetes (T1D) to enable studies of human T1D pathophysiology and to serve as platforms for preclinical assessments of new T1D interventions. CMAD is part of the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN).

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-23-004

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-22-198; NOT-OD-22-189 Program Contact: Albert Hwa, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/20/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 6, 2023