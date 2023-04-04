Advancing Research on Mechanisms and Management of Pain for Diseases and Conditions within NIDDK Mission Areas (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The impact of pain on patient quality of life for diseases and conditions within the mission of the NIDDK is enormous. Despite prior research efforts, our understanding of the underlying biological and clinical contributors of pain remains limited. In addition, new clinical management strategies that better measure, predict, and target pain and improve upon current interventions, such as opioids, are critically needed. The current Funding Opportunity Announcement will address these needs through solicitation of broad investigator-initiated research projects proposing novel basic, translational, and clinical studies and efforts to develop new approaches to assess and treat pain for disorders within the NIDDK's mission. Investigations are expected to provide important new insights into the pathophysiology and clinical features of pain and foster new and improved treatment and pain management strategies for patients.

