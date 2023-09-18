U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  4. Human Islet Research Enhancement Center for the Human Islet Research Network (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement will provide support for a Human Islet Research Enhancement Center that will supply the infrastructure needed to support research coordination, collaboration and dissemination of advances made by the NIDDK funded Human Islet Research Network (HIRN).

Funding Opportunity Details

RFA-DK-23-008
NOT-OD-22-195; NOT-OD-22-189; not-od-22-198; NOT-OD-23-012

Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D.; Peter Kozel, Ph.D.; Christina Coriz

Key Dates

9/18/2023

September 18, 2023