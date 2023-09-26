Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors Biostatistics Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications for a Biostatistics Research Center (BRC) to participate in a clinical consortium to better understand the neurocognitive impact of new onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) in pre-pubertal children. A separate RFA (RFA-DK-23-010 ) invites Clinical Centers (CCs) to establish a diverse cohort of pre-pubertal children newly diagnosed with T1D and will longitudinally evaluate disease-related perturbations in neurocognitive function, as well as identify potential clinical, developmental, and/or environmental factors associated with neurocognitive function in T1D.

The PI(s) of the BRC and the PIs from each of the CCs selected via RFA-DK-23-010 will form a cooperative research consortium in conjunction with NIDDK to design and implement a uniform protocol across approximately 10 CCs and the BRC. Findings from this observational study are expected to advance our understanding of the impact of T1D on the developing brain and identify risk and protective factors associated with neurocognitive functioning to ultimately inform on effective strategies to decrease adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes and long-term neurocognitive sequelae of T1D.



Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-23-009

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2023