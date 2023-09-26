Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to establish a clinical consortium to better understand the neurocognitive impact of new onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) in pre-pubertal children. Clinical Centers (CCs) will establish a diverse cohort of pre-pubertal children newly diagnosed with T1D and will evaluate disease-related perturbations in neurocognitive function, as well as identify potential clinical, developmental, and/or environmental factors associated with neurocognitive function in T1D.A separate NOFO (RFA-DK-23-009) will establish a Biostatistics Research Center (BRC) to oversee the development and coordination of a core protocol to be adopted by each CC awarded under the current NOFO (RFA-DK-23-010).

The PI(s) of the BRC and the PIs from each of the CCs selected via RFA-DK-23-010 will form a cooperative research consortium in conjunction with NIDDK to design and implement a uniform protocol across approximately 10 CCs and the BRC.Findings from this observational study are expected to advance our understanding of the impact of T1D on the developing brain and identify risk and protective factors associated with neurocognitive functioning to ultimately inform on effective strategies to decrease adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes and long-term neurocognitive sequelae of T1D.

Open Date: 9/26/2023