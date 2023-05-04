Human Liver Tissue and Hepatocytes Resource-Related Research Project (R24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to support a Human Liver Tissue and Hepatocytes Research Resource (HLTHRR) program to enable the continued availability of human liver tissue and hepatocytes to biomedical researchers. The research resource is expected to facilitate the procurement and preservation of human liver tissue and hepatocytesas well as the distribution of these materials to qualified biomedical researchers. Applications focused on animal liver and/or hepatocytes studies will not be considered responsive to this NOFO.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/30/2023