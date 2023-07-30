Undergraduate Summer Research Education in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The over-arching goal of this NIDDK R25 program is to support educational activities that help recruit individuals with specific specialty or disciplinary backgrounds to research careers in biomedical, behavioral and clinical sciences.To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this FOA will support creative educational activities with a primary focus on Research Experiences. This FOA solicits applications to establish summer research institutes for qualified undergraduates to participate in summer research experiences relevant to the mission of the Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases/NIDDK (NIDDK/DKUH).

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-23-013

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R25 - Education Projects

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/30/2023