Continuation of the Childhood Liver Disease Research Network (ChiLDReN) Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to continue the support the Childhood Liver Disease Research Network (ChiLDReN) to conduct clinical and translational research on rare pediatric liver diseases. ChiLDReN is composed of a Scientific and Data Coordination Center (SDCC) and Clinical Centers (CC). ChiLDReN will continue clinical and translational research on pediatric liver diseases that include: Biliary Atresia; Alagille syndrome; alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis syndromes; Bile acid synthesis defects; Mitochondrial hepatopathies; Idiopathic Neonatal Hepatitis; Cystic Fibrosis Liver Disease; and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-23-017

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Open Date: 10/8/2023