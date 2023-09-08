Continuation of the Childhood Liver Disease Research Network (ChiLDReN) Scientific and Data Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to continue the support the Childhood Liver Disease Research Network (ChiLDReN) to conduct clinical and translational research on rare pediatric liver diseases. ChiLDReN will be composed of a Scientific and Data Coordination Center (DCC), Clinical Centers (CC) , and the NIDDK/NIH as the sponsor of the Network. ChiLDReN will continue clinical and translational research on pediatric liver diseases that include: Biliary Atresia; Alagille syndrome; alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis syndromes; Bile acid synthesis defects; Mitochondrial hepatopathies; Idiopathic Neonatal Hepatitis; Cystic Fibrosis Liver Disease; and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/8/2023