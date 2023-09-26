Integration of Novel Measures for Improved Classification of Type 2 Diabetes (U01, Clinical Trials Not Allowed)

The purpose of this NOFO is to create a consortium to bring together investigative teams for integration of multiple data types, including markers of organ or tissue function, into analysis approaches for stratifying individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and developing more precise definitions of disease. The ultimate goal of this effort will be to 1) develop a broadly applicable framework for identifying subtypes of T2D; and 2) increase understanding ofthe physiologic drivers of T2D subtypes to guide development of more effective precision interventions.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-23-019

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2023