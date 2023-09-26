Integration of Novel Measures for Improved Classification of Type 2 Diabetes Biostatistics Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This NOFO invites applications for a Biostatistics Research Center to participate in ?a? ?consortium aimed at improving understanding of heterogeneity of type 2 diabetes (T2D). A separate NOFO (RFA-DK-23-019) will bring together investigative teams for integration of multiple data types, including markers of organ or tissue function, into analysis approaches for stratifying individuals T2D and developing more precise definitions of disease. The ultimate goal of this effort will be to 1) develop a broadly applicable framework for identifying subtypes of T2D; and 2) increase understanding ofthe physiologic drivers of T2D subtypes to guide development of more effective precision interventions.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-23-020

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2023