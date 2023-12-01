Cardiovascular Repository Type 1 Diabetes (CARE-T1D) Consortium (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed).

Cardiovascular complications are the leading cause of death for individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and significantly shorten their lives. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) progression in people with T1D differs from that observed in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and residual increased risk of CVD remains after treatment of standard risk factors, such as hyperglycemia, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. The NIH Cardiovascular Repository for T1D (CaRe-T1D) was initiated with the goal of establishing a biorepository of human CV tissue and a scientific consortium to advance and support discovery and mechanistic research that increase the understanding of CVD in T1D. The first phase launched the biorepository and now in the second phase investigative teams will be added to form a consortium with the biorepository serving as the Coordinating Center (CC). CaRe-T1D is currently collecting hearts, kidneys, carotid and peripheral arteries, and blood from organ donors with T1D, T2D and without diabetes. The goal of this NOFO is to attract investigative teams with complementary interests and expertise who will leverage these resources through individual and collaborative studies to advance our knowledge of the pathogenesis of CVD in T1D.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/11/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 11, 2024