Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN) Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this limited competition notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is to continue the support of the Clinical Sites of the NASH Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN) as they complete active clinical treatment trials and continue to longitudinally gather biospecimens and data of children and adults with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), including steatosis, steatohepatitis, and cirrhosis (NAFLD database study). The NASH CRN has been sponsored by the NIDDK since 2002, and renewed in 2009 and 2014. Research in the NASH CRN has been focused on the etiology, contributing factors, natural history, complications, and therapy of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/9/2023