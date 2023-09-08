Single Source for the Continuation of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN) Data Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Required)

This is a non-competitive notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) intended to fund a single award. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders (NIDDK) is announcing its intent to issue a single source cooperative agreement to Johns Hopkins University to continue the support of the Data Coordinating Center of the NASH Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN) as they complete and report their active clinical treatment trial, and close out, analyze, and report the networks prospective database (DB3).The NASH CRN has been sponsored by the NIDDK since 2002, and was renewed in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Research in the NASH CRN has been focused on the etiology, contributing factors, natural history, complications, and therapy of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/9/2023