Single Source for continuation of the Human Pancreas Analysis Program for Type-2 Diabetes (HPAP-T2D) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites cooperative agreement applications to expand the operational scope of the existing Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) to the study of pancreata recovered from tissue donors with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and related metabolic disorders. This NOFO will support one team of investigators with combined expertise in human pancreas physiology and pathophysiology; collection, processing and multimodal analysis of human pancreatic tissues; and biological database building, curation and management, that will be tasked to: 1) identify, collect and intensively characterize primary pancreatic tissues from patients with T2D and related forms of islet dysfunction, as well as age-matched controls; and 2) analyze, organize and share the data resulting from the study of these tissues through use and expansion of the existing PANC DB open-access resource database. HPAP is a component of the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN), created in 2014 to support innovative and collaborative translational research to understand how human beta cells are lost in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), and to find innovative strategies to protect and replace functional human beta cell mass.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/29/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 29, 2024