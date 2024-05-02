Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Network Hub (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to continue support for the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Network Hub (HUB), a screening and clinical activities coordination unit for clinical trials focusing on the prevention of and early intervention in type 1 diabetes (T1D). The main objective of the HUB is to increase the efficiency and productivity of the TrialNet network by providing coordination of communications and outreach and developing new tools and approaches to increase screening, recruitment and retention. This NOFO requires a Plan for Enhancing Diverse Perspectives (PEDP), which will be assessed as part of the scientific and technical peer review evaluation. Applications that fail to include a PEDP will be considered incomplete and will be withdrawn. Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the NOFO instructions carefully and view the available PEDP guidance material.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/16/2024