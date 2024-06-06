Single Source for the Continuation of the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) for Type 1 Diabetes (HPAP-T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is a non-competitive funding opportunity intended to fund a single award. The NIDDK is announcing its intent to issue a single source cooperative agreement to the University of Pennsylvania to continue the mission of the existing Human Pancreas Analysis Program for Type 1 Diabetes (HPAP-T1D). This NOFO will support one team of investigators with combined expertise in human pancreas physiology and pathophysiology; immunology and autoimmunity; collection, processing and multimodal analysis of human pancreatic tissues and immune compartments; and biological database building, curation and management, that will be tasked to: 1) identify, collect and intensively characterize primary pancreatic tissues and immune cells from patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) or at risk of developing the disease, as well as age-matched controls; and 2) analyze, organize and share the data resulting from the study of these tissues through the existing PANC DB open-access resource database. HPAP-T1D is a component of the Human Islet Research Network or HIRN. HIRN was created in 2014 to support innovative and collaborative translational research to understand how human beta cells are lost in T1D, and to find innovative strategies to protect and replace functional human beta cell mass.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/24/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 24, 2024