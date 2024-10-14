Central Coordinating Site for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Core Centers (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) requests applications for the Central Coordinating Site (CCS) for the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Research Core Centers (RTCC). The CCS is expected to work collaboratively with four RTCCs as part of the PKD Research Consortium and serve as a national resource for the larger research community. The CCS will provide central administrative and communications support for the Consortium. All activities within the Consortium are expected to address the overall goal of improving our understanding of the pathogenesis, progression, prevention and clinical management of PKD through enhanced sharing of resources and establishment of a robust research community. This NOFO is a companion announcement to RFA-DK-25-016:Polycystic Kidney Disease Research and Translation Core Centers (U54).

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/14/2024