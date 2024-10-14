Polycystic Kidney Disease Core Centers (U54 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) requests applications for Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Research and Translation Core Centers (RTCC). The RTCCs are expected to work collaboratively with the Central Coordinating Site (CCS) as part of a PKD Research Consortium and serve as a national resource for the larger research community. The RTCCs should develop and share research resources (e.g. reagents, tools etc.), services and expertise that would be difficult or impractical to support in individual labs.

The NOFO is open to new applications, not renewals. Previously funded PKD Centers may apply as new centers.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-25-016

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U54 - Specialized Center Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/14/2024