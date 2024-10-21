Limited Competition for the Continuation of Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium - Clinical Centers (T1DAPC-CCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) solicits U01 applications for the establishment of a clinical consortium, composed of one Data Coordinating Center (DCC) and up to 10 Clinical Centers (CC), to conduct studies on diabetes mellitus, with an emphasis on Type 1 diabetes (T1D), that occurs after or as a consequence of one or more episodes of acute pancreatitis.

The Consortium will form multi-disciplinary teams composed of members from the CCs and DCC to undertake a prospective longitudinal observational study of the occurrence of diabetes that occurs during an acute pancreatitis episode or subsequently, with an emphasis on type 1 diabetes (T1D). The study will be designed to gain insight into the incidence, clinical evolution, etiology, type and pathophysiology of the T1D and other forms of diabetes that occurs during or after one or more episodes of acute pancreatitis. The teams will also undertake studies on the identification of immune and genetic risk factors and biomarkers which predict the development of T1D in a racially, ethnically, and geographically diverse population of subjects who have impaired glucose tolerance or diabetes mellitus after one or more episodes of acute pancreatitis due to various identifiable etiologies.

Applications for the Data Coordinating Center (DCC) are submitted in response to a separate NOFO: RFA-DK-25-018: Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium Data Coordinating Center (T1DAPC-DCC) (U01).

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-25-017

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/21/2024