The Chronic Pancreatitis Clinical Research Consortium (CPCRC)- Clinical Centers (CPCRC-CCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites U01 applications from clinical centers (CCs) for the Chronic Pancreatitis Clinical Research Consortium (CPCRC) to contribute to ongoing and new studies on chronic pancreatitis, both in children and adults. The consortium will continue the work of the current Study of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer (CPDPC). The consortium has been renamed to reflect the revised research focus as described below.



The CPDPC since its establishment in Fall 2015 has conducted longitudinal clinical studies with comprehensive epidemiological and biological characterization of patients with CP (including those with Acute Recurrent Pancreatitis, ARP) to gain insight into the pathophysiology of chronic pancreatitis and its sequela: chronic pain, pancreatic insufficiency, diabetes, and pancreatic cancer association. The CPDPC is composed of multiple Clinical Centers (CC) and one Data Coordinating Center (DCC). The continuation of the CPDPC, the CPCRC, will focus on chronic pancreatitis, both adults and children, to pursue and expand the objectives of the former consortium in these areas.



Applications for the data coordinating center are being invited via RFA-DK-25-020 “Single Source for the NIDDK Chronic Pancreatitis Clinical Research Consortium (CPCRC) Data Coordinating Center (CPCRC- DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional).”



The DCC along with CCs share results freely within Consortium and will continue with collaborative projects that make use of the combined expertise and technological capabilities present in all the Consortium member institutions.



In addition, a major collaborative effort within the Consortium is the establishment of an annotated repository of bio-specimens (blood, pancreatic and duodenal juice, stools and when feasible pancreatic tissue), administered by the DCC, to allow for the identification and validation of biomarkers for risk stratification and disease progression.



To effectively contribute to the ongoing CPDPC clinical studies, each CC application should include researchers and clinicians with multi-disciplinary expertise to match the objectives of the ongoing consortium CPDPC (see https://cpdpc.mdanderson.org/clinicalstudies.html) and the new CPCRC. All CCs share results freely within Consortium and to develop Consortium-wide collaborative projects that make use of the combined expertise and technological capabilities present in all the CCs.



Applications focused on basic and animal studies of pancreatitis or focused on pancreatic cancer will not be considered responsive to this NOFO.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/18/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 18, 2024