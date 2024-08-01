Single Source for Chronic Pancreatitis Clinical Research Consortium (CPCRC) Data Coordinating Center (CPCRC-DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is announcing its intent to issue a single source cooperative agreement award to the University of Texas MD Anderson for the continuation of one Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for the Chronic Pancreatitis Clinical Research Consortium (CPCRC) to support and coordinate ongoing and new studies on chronic pancreatitis, both in children and adults carried by the former consortium for the Study of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer (CPDPC). The University of Texas MD Anderson investigators have served as the Data Coordinating Center for the CPDPC since its establishment in September 2015. The CPDPC is composed of several Clinical Centers (CC) and one Data Coordinating Center (DCC). This is a non-competitive funding opportunity.



The consortium will continue the work of the current Study of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer (CPDPC). The consortium has been renamed to reflect the revised research focus as described below. The Consortium since its establishment in Fall 2015 has conducted longitudinal clinical studies with comprehensive epidemiological and biological characterization of patients with CP (including those with Acute Recurrent Pancreatitis, ARP) to gain insight into the pathophysiology of chronic pancreatitis and its sequela: chronic pain, pancreatic insufficiency, diabetes, and pancreatic cancer association. The continuation of the CPDPC, the CPCRC, will focus on chronic pancreatitis, both in children and adults, to pursue and expand the objectives of the former consortium in these areas.



Applications for the Consortium Clinical Centers are being invited via RFA-DK-25-019 “The NIDDK Chronic Pancreatitis Clinical Research Consortium (CPCRC)- Clinical Centers (CPCRC-CCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional).”



The DCC along with CCs is expected to share results freely within Consortium and to continue with collaborative projects that make use of the combined expertise and technological capabilities present in all the Consortium member institutions (see https://cpdpc.mdanderson.org/clinicalstudies.html).



In addition, a major collaborative effort within the Consortium is the establishment of an annotated repository of bio-specimens (blood, pancreatic and duodenal fluid, stools and when feasible pancreatic tissue), administered by the DCC, to allow for the identification and validation of biomarkers for risk stratification and disease progression.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/18/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 18, 2024