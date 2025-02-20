U.S. flag

Cellular Models of HIV Pathogenesis within NIDDK Mission Areas (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications that are focused on developing, using, and/or improving cellular models that recapitulate critical aspects of normal human physiology, such as microphysiological systems, organoids, and other three-dimensional models, to explore the interaction of HIV with tissues and processes within NIDDK's mission areas. Projects are expected to investigate mechanisms of viral persistence, latency, reactivation, eradication, or pathological processes contributing to co-occurring conditions.

Funding Opportunity Details

RFA-DK-25-021
Key Dates

2/20/2025

February 20, 2025