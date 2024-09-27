Precision Medicine for Type 1 Diabetic Nephropathy (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) requests applications for Recruitment Sites (RS) to enroll adult and/or pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) with, or at high risk of, diabetic nephropathy into a longitudinal cohort study and perform protocol-based research kidney biopsies. These T1D RS will leverage the existing resources of the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP). T1D RS will collaborate directly with the KPMP to obtain and evaluate kidney biopsies from participants, create a Kidney Tissue Atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, interstitial components, pathways, and targets for novel therapies. Current KPMP RS are not eligible to apply.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/11/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 11, 2024

Application Due Date:

December 10, 2024