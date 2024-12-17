Continuation of the NIDDK Hematology Central Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications for a Hematology Coordinating Center (HCC) for the NIDDK Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology (CCEH) Program. The HCC is expected to work collaboratively with up to 5 CCEHs as part of the NIDDK CCEH Program, which serves as a national resource for the larger nonmalignant hematology research community. The HCC will (1) provide central administrative support for the NIDDK CCEH Program, including monitoring the usage and progress of all CCEH sites, (2) develop and execute a communication and promotion plan to disseminate all CCEH resources, news, seminars, funding opportunities and activities to their intended audience(s), (3) develop and implement a multipronged education/enrichment plan for junior researchers and students interested in conducting hematology research to maximize national outreach and impact, (4) create and administer an Opportunity Pool of funds to support national and regional enrichment programs, a national Pilot and Feasibility Grant program, and other innovative programs to address gaps in the field and promote collaboration. All activities within the Program are expected to address the overall goal of supporting the national multidisciplinary research effort to study normal hematopoiesis and to combat nonmalignant hematologic diseases.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/18/2025

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 18, 2025

Application Due Date:

March 18, 2025