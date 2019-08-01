HEAL Initiative: Translational Development of Devices to Treat Pain (U18 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support preclinical development and demonstration of safe, effective, and non-addictive device-based technologies and approaches to treat pain. The goal of the program is to demonstrate treatment using credible neural targets for device-based interventions and/or diagnostics for pain, building upon the latest mechanistic knowledge about the anatomy and physiology of central, spinal, and peripheral pathways involved in pain. Awarded activities will facilitate the translation of new devices up to the stage of readiness for first in human (FIH) clinical trials by overcoming key challenges identified during preliminary proof-of-concept studies. The scope of the program includes technology development and optimization, and studies to prepare for approvals for human use. This is a milestone-driven cooperative agreement program and will involve participation of NIH program staff in the development of the project plan and monitoring of research progress.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/8/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date

Application Due Date: New Dates March 22, 2019, May 20, 2019 , June 20, 2019, October 22, 2019, February 21, 2020, June 22, 2020, October 21, 2020, February 22, 2021 , by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on these dates.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.