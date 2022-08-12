Maternal Health Research Centers of Excellence Data Innovation and Coordinating Hub/Resource Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks applications for the Data Innovation and Coordinating Hub/Resource Center (hereafter referred to as the Innovation and Data Hub) for the Maternal Health Research Centers of Excellence initiative. This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that seek applications for Research Centers of Excellence (RFA-HD-23-NNN) and an Implementation Science Hub/Resource Center (RFA-HD-23-NNN). It is expected that the Innovation and Data Hub will provide 1) a coordination infrastructure to foster communication and collaboration for participating Research Centers and the Implementation Science Hub under the Maternal Health Centers of Excellence initiative, 2) a centralized resource to support data collection, facilitate curation, and ensure high-quality data, and 3) provide cutting edge biomedical research informatics and data science expertise to maximize data comparability and facilitate data harmonization. The Innovation and Data Hub itself will not generate new experimental data, but rather will serve as a resource, analytical platform, and portal for available analytical and data tools.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/2/2022