Maternal Health Research Centers of Excellence Implementation Science Hub/Resource Center (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks applications for the Implementation Science Hub/Resource Center for the Maternal Health Research Centers of Excellence initiative. This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that seek applications for Research Centers of Excellence (RFA-HD-23-NNN) and an Innovation and Coordinating Hub/Resource Center (RFA-HD-23-NNN).

It is expected that the Implementation Science Hub will serve as a resource to Maternal Health Research Centers of Excellence, with a particular emphasis on assisting in implementing evidence-informed programs, practices and policies to improve maternal health outcomes. The Implementation Science Hub will help bridge the evidence-to-practice gap to support the development and implementation of strategies to inform integrated efforts involving policy and practice changes to improve pregnancy, perinatal, and postpartum care and advance maternal health and maternal health equity. Studies that promote equitable dissemination and implementation of evidence-based interventions among underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged.



Key Dates

Open Date: 11/2/2022