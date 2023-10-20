HEAL Initiative: HEAL KIDS (Knowledge, Innovation and Discovery Studies) Pain: Acute Pain Clinical Trials Program (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

As part of the NIH's Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and participating NIH Institutes and Centers invite applications to this U01 Cooperative Agreement funding opportunity to support innovative, multi-site, large-scale investigator-initiated clinical trials to advance the understanding, assessment, measurement, treatment, and prevention of acute pain in infants, children, and adolescents, including those with disabilities and/or experiencing health disparities. Clinical trials testing behavioral interventions to manage pain as the primary outcome(s) will not be considered as high priority projects. This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) runs in parallel with a companion NOFO (RFA-HD-24-012) that invites applications for a single HEAL KIDS Pain Resource and Data Center (RDC) to provide the following: leadership in data management, data curation, data harmonization, and the development of data standards; administrative and logistical support including oversight of NIH HEAL-related requirements; and coordination of shared research-related resources for all of the HEAL KIDS Pain research activities.

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Open Date: 10/20/2023