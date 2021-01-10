Limited Competition: Knockout Mouse Production and Phenotyping Project (UM1) Clinical Trial Not Allowed

The purpose of the Knockout Mouse Phenotyping Project (KOMP2) is to produce a comprehensive resource of null-mutant mice, and associated phenotype data, for the purpose of elucidating functional information for each protein-coding gene in the mammalian genome. This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) solicits applications for production and phenotyping centers that will make maximum progress toward completion of KOMP2 in a final five-year project period. The specific objectives are to generate approximately 1,200 mutant mouse lines using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, perform a series of phenotyping assays, cryopreserve germplasm, and make mice and data readily available to the research community.

This is a limited competition RFA. Only recipient organizations funded under (RFA-RM-15-017) are eligible to apply.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-HG-21-036

Open Date: 10/1/2021

Application Due Date: November 1, 2021

