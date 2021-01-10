Limited Competition: Knockout Mouse Phenotyping Project Data Coordination Center and Database (UM1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the Knockout Mouse Phenotyping Project (KOMP2) is to produce a comprehensive resource of null-mutant mice, and associated phenotype data, for the purpose of elucidating functional information for each protein-coding gene in the mammalian genome. The goal of this FOA is to provide informatics support to NIH funded projects that are performing high-throughput broad-based phenotyping of mouse knock-out (KO) lines (see RFA-HG-21-036) and to coordinate with international efforts so as to integrate all data into a common database under the auspices of the International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium (IMPC). The Data Coordination Center and Database (DCCDB) will perform the validation, analysis, annotation, visualization, and dissemination of the phenotype data from the knockout lines. Curation will require integration with other data sources.

This is a limited competition RFA. Only recipient organizations funded under (RFA-RM-15-016) are eligible to apply.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-HG-21-037

Open Date: 10/1/2021

Application Due Date: November 1, 2021

